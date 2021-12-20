Quality of Life Update & Steam Achievements

_Standing in front of an ominous dungeon, Spellweaver did not feel as confident now as she did back at the tavern. Over there, she would gloat about how she earned all of these achievements. But other mercenaries challenged her, and she had to show them all... as bragging only gets you so far.

And let me tell you, her companions did not make things any easier.

Scoundrel spent quite a while staring obsessively at a nearby chest, visibly trapped, and muttering “Mine…All Mine”.

Brute, for his part, repeatedly yelled “I’ll kill them all!" and "Get over Here!” at an immobile skeleton, amidst a sea of profanities.

Suddenly, she caught movement in the shadows of the dungeon. Hungry things lurking, waiting, observing. A shiver ran down her spine, but the job had to be done. With a grim grin, she starting preparing a chromatic explosion...

A normal day in Gloomhaven._

Our warmest welcome, fellow mercenaries!

We are gathered here today to celebrate the new update, containing a lot of new content, many bug fixes and the awaited Steam achievements.

You can find more details below.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

We are adding new optional rules coming from Gloomhaven, Jaws of the Lion and Frosthaven alongside the update of several existing features. These changes and additions should let you customize your experience to a far greater extent!

OPTIONAL RULES

Added - House Rules to the options screen and Campaign start:

Permanent Enhancements option

Summons Movement option

Rolling Modifiers variant option

Reduced Randomness option

Line of Sight variant option

Split Gold option now available in Campaign and Guildmaster

Updated - Ping system (now on Ctrl + key) to be usable during your own turn

Updated - Scenario preview UI on the map to display chests you did not loot previously

Updated - Enabled restart round in Multiplayer for the host

Updated - New Personal Quests UI

Updated - More information on the gold distribution UI

Updated - New Main Menu screen

Updated - New UI to help show when additional targets are available

FIXES

Fixed - Missing Worldmap location names

Fixed - Issue with the Frost Demon movement on cards 624 and 625

Fixed - Issue with the Fast Healer Battle Goal

Fixed - Issue where players are unable to relocate mercenaries to different starting hexes after discarding cards due to a road event

Fixed - Issue with scenario 41 where you were unable to escape through the exit if you had been stunned on the exit tile

Fixed - Softlock with [spoiler]Psychic Projection + Heavy Basinet[/spoiler]

Fixed - Undo button being available during movement when using Trample bottom with no enemy targets

Fixed - Issue with using Chimeric Formula top in multiplayer

Fixed - Issue when selling an item in a road event in multiplayer

Fixed - Issue with [spoiler]Lead to Slaughter[/spoiler] top softlocking if the attack kills the target

Fixed - Issue with the boss Harvester where the end of round active bonus is applied more than once

Fixed - Issue with Scenario 54 where you are able to kill a Harrower Infester with a "kill" card if you are not the wielder of the Staff Of Xorn

Fixed - Issue with Dark Rider summoning two imps on the same hex

Fixed - Issue with [spoiler]Formless Power[/spoiler] consuming different items for players in Multiplayer

Fixed - Issue with skipping Cold Fire top in Multiplayer

Numerous minor fixes and optimisations.

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

You can now 100% Gloomhaven in a new way: Steam achievements, assemble!

Also, it earns you big-time bragging rights.

On top of completing the Guildmaster and board game campaigns, which is quite the accomplishment in and of itself, you can now also attempt to get the Steam achievements!

You get to look awesome in another brand new shiny way, as you can showcase it on your Steam profile.

