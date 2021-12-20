 Skip to content

Post Scriptum update for 20 December 2021

Update v2.1.2070.5724 - Changelog

Greetings!

We have a small update that is likely to be the last game update from us in 2021 and we will be heading off on holiday this week. The fixes are mainly for small issues after the Maginot release, but we've also kept working on the issue where vehicles sometimes disappear on disconnect, we believe it is now fixed, but will be keeping an eye on bug reports up to the day we leave for holiday.

As per usual you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v2.1.2070.5724
  • Fixed Random minefield in Veghel
  • Increased minefield timer on Carentan Invasion from 5 seconds to 25 seconds.
  • Potential fix for vehicle disappearing on timeout / disconnection.
  • Fixed missing railroad on Maginot map.
  • Fixed Maginot tank decks not being combined.
  • Added 1 MSP to all Supremacy layers
  • Fixed AP Mines being triggered by infantry.

Roadmap 2021 / 2022

Sincerely,

Periscope Games

