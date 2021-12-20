 Skip to content

Echoed Memories update for 20 December 2021

Update 1.0.9

Changelog 1.0.9

-fixed a bug where before going to altoona, verdent forest's label showed up twice on the overworld

-fixed some door things

-fixed a wall thing

-fixed a bug where under certain circumstances arber could be accessed in the epilogue

-fixed a bug where an inconsequential EQ2 scene can be skipped and triggered in EQ5

-fixed a bug where you can still trigger a cutscene at the festival without the character your the party

-fixed a bug where your followers can get set off of through (visit overworld to fix)

-fixed an akira who wanted to stay around after the plot

-fixed a bug where leaving new tera bugged out sometimes

