Update 1.0.9

Changelog 1.0.9
-fixed a bug where before going to altoona, verdent forest's label showed up twice on the overworld
-fixed some door things
-fixed a wall thing
-fixed a bug where under certain circumstances arber could be accessed in the epilogue
-fixed a bug where an inconsequential EQ2 scene can be skipped and triggered in EQ5
-fixed a bug where you can still trigger a cutscene at the festival without the character your the party
-fixed a bug where your followers can get set off of through (visit overworld to fix)
-fixed an akira who wanted to stay around after the plot
-fixed a bug where leaving new tera bugged out sometimes
Echoed Memories update for 20 December 2021
