New update & 4000 copies sold

Hello,

This is the last update for Shop Tycoon in 2021... Unfortunately, it's true that 2022 is coming, but in 2022 will be will be BIG UPDATE :D! In new update I added Credits to the game and put people who helped me. Please check if everything is OK... I forgot someone, but I can't find them on the forum (maybe the post has been deleted), if you are reading this and you are not in credits but you helped with Shop Tycoon, please let me know.

The game has sold almost 4,000 units (TOP COUNTRY: 1. USA, 2. German, 3. Japan, 4. United Kingdom). The game will be, also on Steam Winter sale soon... Thank You!

A new version is available on Steam (v1.9.19):

v1.9.19

Adding Credits to the game

Added Belgian flag

Security guards catches 100% of Bandytko gang

Balance change for cashiers (remember that you still have to buy mobile payments, terminals etc.)

Fixes for the Czech localization

Performance improvements

Update for Windows 32 & 64 bit, Linux 32 & 64bit, Mac 64 bit

Other minor fixes

If there are any problems with the update, let me know. Thanks for any feedback, bug reports etc.

Big update coming soon: link

Changelog: link