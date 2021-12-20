 Skip to content

Thunder Tier One update for 20 December 2021

Hotfix 1.1.1 - Advance and Secure hotfix

Build 7913570

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will be deploying a hotfix to solve some issues with the Advance and Secure game mode:

  • If both teams had 0 points and Team Wildfire died, the match wouldn't end.

Thank you for all your feedback and reports of issues so far.

Changed files in this update

