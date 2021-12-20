1.8b Update / December Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 7913525 · Last edited 20 December 2021 – 13:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

Version 1.8a:

fixed products of Customizable Shop having a price in scenarios where shop products are required to be free

fixed Discord friends missing in multiplayer invite friend list when opening list for second time

Version 1.8b:

fixed a case where excitement rating for tower rides could get negative, leading to all sorts of strange results

November 2021 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2654646986

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2653224550

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2653941843

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2653729898

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2662536505

December 2021 Build Challenge

For December 2021 the new Build Challenge is to build a Monorail Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.