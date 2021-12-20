1.8b Update / December Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
Version 1.8a:
- fixed products of Customizable Shop having a price in scenarios where shop products are required to be free
- fixed Discord friends missing in multiplayer invite friend list when opening list for second time
Version 1.8b:
- fixed a case where excitement rating for tower rides could get negative, leading to all sorts of strange results
November 2021 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2654646986
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2653224550
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2653941843
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2653729898
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2662536505
December 2021 Build Challenge
For December 2021 the new Build Challenge is to build a Monorail Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update