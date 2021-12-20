Alpha build 0.0.32 - buxfixes

Hi everyone! We present to you one more update focusing on fixing bugs reported by you! If you find any new bugs or have some additional feedback about the game, feel free to let us know here on Steam or our Discord server!
- fix a bug causing large items to fall off a shelf when being moved
- added the destruction of a package in a large courier when it is placed under the flap of the courier when approached
- Gaming System size decreased slightly
- TV QER32 size decreased slightly
- fixed colliders of the trash can in the kitchen
- added ability to assign unpacked items to appropriate storage cabinets
- fix of the error that prevents the appearance of a package with the order if there is an invisible object on its way or one that has been destroyed
- fixed wall texture in the house
- added protection against packages falling out from under the map - in such a situation, the package will be unpacked and destroyed
Changed files in this update