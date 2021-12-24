Version 1.3.15 release notes

v1.3.14 and .15 were focused on improving the multiplayer experience. The game now consumes an order of magnitude less bandwidth for big builds.
- Improved simulation state streaming for multiplayer, now based on state hashing and selective transmission. A conservative estimate is multiplayer now supporting 3x trains and stations compared to previous versions, and potentially many more.
- In the signal editor, traced paths from path signals now stop at opposite direction one way signals. This is a purely visual change and has no gameplay impact.
- Track editor: page up/down to change selected track layer when no tracks are selected and outside of track append mode
- Validate tracks on game load
- Speedup track and station validation
- Speedup multiplayer synchronization of station state
- TSV export: separate name and code fields
- TSV export: longitude and latitude fields for stations
- TSV export: line_id field for trains. This is the line ID of the first line order in the train schedule.
- Fix: some text related to train alerts wasn't applying translated strings
v1.3.15 marks the end of the v1.3 series. Development is already underway for v1.4. Stay tuned for more v1.4 news in the December dev blog!
