Holiday Update

Happy Holidays everybody!

Wherever you are I hope you are able to have a little bit of a break over the coming weeks. To help you relax and get into the holiday spirit here is a plump content update for Making it Home! With this update our philosophy was to just make stuff for you to play with. We have introduced a bunch of new panels which we don't know how you're going to use - and we can't wait to see what you do with them!

Highlights

The universal switch which will open the door to building complex chain reaction style vehicles (and is the first step on our journey to adding programming style panels to the game).

Pinball flippers which are exactly what you think they are.

...and despite my best judgement we added 4 player co-op (local and on-line through steam remote play together).

Patch Notes

New Content

New Panel: Boulder Press

New Panels: Universal Switches

New Panels: Switchable Diagonal Floors

New Panels: Pinball flippers

New Panels: Garage Doors

New Panel: Trap Door

New Seasonal Sprites for Winter.

Co-op is now possible with up to 4-players. This is pretty experimental, and kinda dumb - have fun with it!

Improvements

You can now zoom the camera in and out. You might need to reset your control bindings to get this to work.

Updated to latest version of Unity3D 2019 LTS

The direction propellers are turned due to wind has been reversed. This means that the balls which are blown by wind will no longer block them from turning.

Changed the position and wording of the save/load vehicle in blueprint mode. This is an attempt to get more people using the workshop.

Lots of performance improvements. Some vehicle designs are seeing a 6 times increase in framerate with this patch. In particular vehicles which rely on balls.

Bug Fixes