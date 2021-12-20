TUMBLE 1.02 HOTFIX

Hey there! This isn't the big update I talked about last time but it's a much bigger patch that fixes all known issues to date, including:
-spikes dealing damage when hidden
-red vignette effect turning on when damage=0
-gofung death animation looping
-boss music volume louder than intended
-character selection screen torches moving
-Miwaku's ghosts not appearing
Other changes include:
-Venya fireball damage 40>>35
-Gofung acid damage 5>>6
-Gofung acid ball damage 30>>35
-Plague base attack damage 25>>30
-Plague cooldowns reduced
-Cancelling Volt's ultimate gives back 3 points
-Enemies killed by Volt's projectile now give ultimate points
-Level 6 saws now move independently
-Character selection screen banners changed
Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more!
