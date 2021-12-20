TUMBLE 1.02 HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 7913151 · Last edited 20 December 2021 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey there! This isn't the big update I talked about last time but it's a much bigger patch that fixes all known issues to date, including:

-spikes dealing damage when hidden

-red vignette effect turning on when damage=0

-gofung death animation looping

-boss music volume louder than intended

-character selection screen torches moving

-Miwaku's ghosts not appearing

Other changes include:

-Venya fireball damage 40>>35

-Gofung acid damage 5>>6

-Gofung acid ball damage 30>>35

-Plague base attack damage 25>>30

-Plague cooldowns reduced

-Cancelling Volt's ultimate gives back 3 points

-Enemies killed by Volt's projectile now give ultimate points

-Level 6 saws now move independently

-Character selection screen banners changed

Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more!