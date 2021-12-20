Coin Treasures - New Powerup and Unlock and Upgrades

Good day!

Today we are releasing a new Powerup called the Pins Increase Coin Value Powerup!

This Powerup will graduately increase the value of the Coins each Pin it hits. We think this will Synergize well with the new Powerdowns we introduced yesterday. It also works a bit as a Powerdown with the Pull Pins Powerup.

With this update we will also introduce a new Unlock and two new Upgrades. The Unlock will enable the drop of the Powerup. One of the Upgrades will increase the Duration of the Powerup and the other will increase the Value by increasing a Multiplier.

We hope you have a lot of fun with this new update!

Check it out now!

Changelog

Features