 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Glade update for 20 December 2021

UPDATE (BUILDING PREVIEWS AND CHANGES)

Share · View all patches · Build 7912964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

This will be the last update before Christmas so I would like to wish you all a merry Christmas, stay safe and I cant wait to get back to work after Xmas to bring more amazing content to The Glade. I would also like to say a massive thank you for all the support and feedback you amazing people keep giving!

Merry Christmas have plenty of fun and stay safe!

CHANGES

  • When hovering a place-able building you will now get a small preview image of what it will look like.

  • Added an "are you sure" before starting a new game ( this is to stop accidental wipes of save files)

  • Bears will now give x3 Raw meat

  • Deer will now give x2 Raw meat

  • Improved Muzzle flash Fx

  • Added a setting to turn "Toon shading" off as some players have reported it gives them headaches

Changed files in this update

The Glade Content Depot 1803061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.