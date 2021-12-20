UPDATE (BUILDING PREVIEWS AND CHANGES)

Hello Survivors!
This will be the last update before Christmas so I would like to wish you all a merry Christmas, stay safe and I cant wait to get back to work after Xmas to bring more amazing content to The Glade. I would also like to say a massive thank you for all the support and feedback you amazing people keep giving!
Merry Christmas have plenty of fun and stay safe!
CHANGES
-
When hovering a place-able building you will now get a small preview image of what it will look like.
-
Added an "are you sure" before starting a new game ( this is to stop accidental wipes of save files)
-
Bears will now give x3 Raw meat
-
Deer will now give x2 Raw meat
-
Improved Muzzle flash Fx
-
Added a setting to turn "Toon shading" off as some players have reported it gives them headaches
