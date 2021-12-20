- Balance: Added more trees to the starting area of mission 1.
- Fixed/Performance: Buttons in the build menu getting created twice when you open the menu.
- Fixed/Performance: When you search using the text box in the build menu, the game now only refreshes the content of the panel only once per frame. Otherwise you could get stored inputs leading to long delays.
- Fixed: Colonists not considering the priority of output stockpiles when deciding where to place a crafted item.
- Fixed: The volume of some sounds not being affected by the settings.
- Fixed: The warning count is now updated every 5 seconds. Before stale warnings of removed buildings might have caused the count to show warnings for buildings that were removed since.
- Misc: The robot workshop is no longer hidden in the all-the-needs-scenario.
- Misc: Water usage is no longer shown for trees.
- Visual/Performance: Added shadow meshes to some models.
- Visual: Made some visual improvements to some models.
Kubifaktorium update for 20 December 2021
Update notes 15.12.2021-20.12.2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
