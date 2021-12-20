 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 20 December 2021

P&C HotFix: 201221

Last edited by Wendy

Faceless goblins are not cool!

Size: 321 MBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Faceless goblins

ːswirliesː Crystal NPCs animation (currently missing) showing random animations instead

