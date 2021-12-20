Small updates, cloud saves change and holiday cheer!

First off: You may have seen our warning in regards to using cloud saves together with mods. This solution is not ideal. Based on player feedback, the "My Worlds" folder will no longer sync with the Steam Cloud.

This means only the "My Creatures" folder will be synced (Creatures you export, or wish to import into your worlds are usually in that folder).

As the vast majority of players use a number of mods with their games, this seems to be preferred until we have a better solution for the way cloud saves interact with worlds.

Since the release two weeks ago, we've updated a number of small things based on player feedback :

We added an installscript for the Genetics Kit (we forgot at release so it did not work).

We fixed an issue with dpi settings resetting for people with high resolution screens.

We added a fix so the bramboo can't go extinct anymore, and removed the in-game nag screen.

We've been happy to see the very positive fan reception that's reflected in the reviews, and there have been more comments that have led to our list of potential issues to tackle later getting longer and longer.

We'll definitely try to keep updating a game until it's in a state we can be truly satisfied with.

Owners of Creatures 3 will also notice a download for an update.

This adds two holiday-themed agent packs that were originally released by Creature Labs in 1999 and 2000. Now you will be able to celebrate the season with your norns, ettins and grendels appropriately!

You can find a description of all the new agents in the Documents folder in your install directory for Creatures 3.