New version is available on Steam (v1.4.10)

Hello, thanks for feedback! New updates will be available after 2022. This is the last update THIS YEAR :D (v1.4.10):
- Some levels have been balanced
- 8 start lives
- All bosses HP decreased by 15-20%
- Fixed some achievements
- Fixed in some "trap" levels
- Fixed highscores for some players
- Modify "mini director"
- Windows 32 and 64 bit, Linux 32 and 64 bit, Mac 64 bit update
- Other minor fixes
If there are any problems or you have suggestions let me know in the forum, in a comment or review. Thanks.
Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1540330/discussions/0/4917340730756208550/
