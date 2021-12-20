 Skip to content

MUMBA IV: Egypt Jewels update for 20 December 2021

New version is available on Steam (v1.4.10)

Build 7912608

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, thanks for feedback! New updates will be available after 2022. This is the last update THIS YEAR :D (v1.4.10):

  • Some levels have been balanced
  • 8 start lives
  • All bosses HP decreased by 15-20%
  • Fixed some achievements
  • Fixed in some "trap" levels
  • Fixed highscores for some players
  • Modify "mini director"
  • Windows 32 and 64 bit, Linux 32 and 64 bit, Mac 64 bit update
  • Other minor fixes

If there are any problems or you have suggestions let me know in the forum, in a comment or review. Thanks.

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1540330/discussions/0/4917340730756208550/

