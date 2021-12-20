Steam Version Released!

Toram Online for Steam has been released on 12/20/2021.
You can play the game with your keyboard and mouse and enjoy it on your big PC screen!
Furthermore, there will be various gorgeous items giveaway to celebrate the release!
Toram Online for Steam Release Celebration!Gorgeous Items Giveaway!
To celebrate the release of Toram Online for Windows and Steam, we will giveaway avatars and handy items that are useful for your adventure!
You can receive the gifts by logging in to Toram Online during the specified period.
There will be many rare and gorgeous items, so don't let this chance slip away!
The gifts will be delivered automatically after logging in. Please check them from Menu > Community > Mailbox > Present.
Gifts
- Item name Quantity
- Sitting Bemmo x1 x1
- Release Celebration Avatars x1
- Fermented Revita x99
- Metal Box 1000pt
- Fabric Box 1000pt
- Beast Box 1000pt
- Wood Box 1000pt
- Medicine Box 1000pt
- Mana Box 1000pt
Gifts Distribution Period
From: 12/20/2021 after maintenance
Until: 01/31/2022 11:59 PM (JST/GMT+9)
Notes
- The gifts can be obtained via any platform and each account can only receive the gifts once.
- After receiving the gifts, you will not be able to receive them again on other platforms.
- The distribution period and content of the gifts may be subject to change.
- The Release Celebration Avatars "Refreshing" may be distributed or become available for purchase in other projects.
