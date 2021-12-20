Steam Version Released!

Toram Online for Steam has been released on 12/20/2021.

You can play the game with your keyboard and mouse and enjoy it on your big PC screen!

Furthermore, there will be various gorgeous items giveaway to celebrate the release!

Toram Online for Steam Release Celebration!Gorgeous Items Giveaway!

To celebrate the release of Toram Online for Windows and Steam, we will giveaway avatars and handy items that are useful for your adventure!

You can receive the gifts by logging in to Toram Online during the specified period.

There will be many rare and gorgeous items, so don't let this chance slip away!

The gifts will be delivered automatically after logging in. Please check them from Menu > Community > Mailbox > Present.

Gifts

Item name Quantity

Sitting Bemmo x1 x1

Release Celebration Avatars x1

Fermented Revita x99

Metal Box 1000pt

Fabric Box 1000pt

Beast Box 1000pt

Wood Box 1000pt

Medicine Box 1000pt

Mana Box 1000pt

Gifts Distribution Period

From: 12/20/2021 after maintenance

Until: 01/31/2022 11:59 PM (JST/GMT+9)

Notes