Key: Maze of Illusions 0.9.51

Changed tutorial button location, now button is more visible!

Changed location of some instructions in tutorials

The spawn times for some enemies between stages 1-10 have been increased, making it a little friendlier for new players!

Added instructions between stages 1-6 in easy mode, helping new players!

We are working to improve and fix it by making it more fun and well done for everyone! Any errors you find, you can send us and we will correct them as soon as possible! :)