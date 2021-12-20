 Skip to content

Key: Maze of Illusions update for 20 December 2021

Key: Maze of Illusions 0.9.51

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed tutorial button location, now button is more visible!

Changed location of some instructions in tutorials

The spawn times for some enemies between stages 1-10 have been increased, making it a little friendlier for new players!

Added instructions between stages 1-6 in easy mode, helping new players!

We are working to improve and fix it by making it more fun and well done for everyone! Any errors you find, you can send us and we will correct them as soon as possible! :)

  • Fabio Garcia, Dev of Key: Maze of Illusions.

Changed files in this update

