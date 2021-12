I changed the highscores to always be All-time. With the Big Update, adding god knows how many combinations of highscore lists with all the modifiers and new levels, I realized that the Highscore tables will be very empty for most players. So by making the Global scores no longer be Today only, I'm hoping that they might be at least a little bit more populated.

That's all for this time, a very small update indeed. Fly safe, and remember: every ship is sacred!