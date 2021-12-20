 Skip to content

ANVIL update for 20 December 2021

[Wishlist Event] Milestone 100,000 complete!

Hello everyone!

We are excited to announce that we reached the 100,000-milestone for the ongoing wishlist event!

Here is the promised coupon code for 1000 Crons that you can redeem in-game.

Code: GOALQ2UB

Thank you for all your interest :)

