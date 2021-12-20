changelog:
-increased spawn time for oil barrels to 3s
-added cobblestone texture at smelter cordwood unloading platform
-fixed frozen crane animation for client
-set heisler mass to 32800kg
-set heisler top speed to 7 m/s
-set climax mass to 28300kg
-set climax top speed to 5 m/s
-changed eureka brake lever rotation
-adjusted climax cylinder animation speed and sound
-corrected porter 040 physics update rate
-disabled location smoothing for client cars
-increased freight car unloader interaction distance to 300cm, adjusted replication distance
-added fine adjustment for brakes
-added wake up call routine for frozen client cars
-added reset coupler function: when a car derails, the broken coupler is reset to empty on server and client; when the re-rail tool is used on a car both couplers are reset to empty on server and client
-added firebox element to locos: Click RMB on the firebox element while holding a piece of firewood to add fuel: readouts for fill rate and fire temperature
-changed fuel game mechanic: You can only fuel a boiler by using the firebox element
-added Z-randomization when finishing grade or wall splines: +/- 2cm for all points between the first and the last point, this will remove z-fighting of level groundwork
-added white lantern color option
-added engine sheds
-added bobber caboose
-added snow: trees, landscape, rails, switches, fills, walls, particles
RAILROADS Online! update for 20 December 2021
RAILROADS Online! - build 211220 - Christmas Special!
