RAILROADS Online! update for 20 December 2021

RAILROADS Online! - build 211220 - Christmas Special!

Share · View all patches · Build 7912313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changelog:

-increased spawn time for oil barrels to 3s

-added cobblestone texture at smelter cordwood unloading platform

-fixed frozen crane animation for client

-set heisler mass to 32800kg

-set heisler top speed to 7 m/s

-set climax mass to 28300kg

-set climax top speed to 5 m/s

-changed eureka brake lever rotation

-adjusted climax cylinder animation speed and sound

-corrected porter 040 physics update rate

-disabled location smoothing for client cars

-increased freight car unloader interaction distance to 300cm, adjusted replication distance

-added fine adjustment for brakes

-added wake up call routine for frozen client cars

-added reset coupler function: when a car derails, the broken coupler is reset to empty on server and client; when the re-rail tool is used on a car both couplers are reset to empty on server and client

-added firebox element to locos: Click RMB on the firebox element while holding a piece of firewood to add fuel: readouts for fill rate and fire temperature

-changed fuel game mechanic: You can only fuel a boiler by using the firebox element

-added Z-randomization when finishing grade or wall splines: +/- 2cm for all points between the first and the last point, this will remove z-fighting of level groundwork

-added white lantern color option

-added engine sheds

-added bobber caboose

-added snow: trees, landscape, rails, switches, fills, walls, particles

