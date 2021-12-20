 Skip to content

Icarus update for 20 December 2021

Hotfix Version: 1.1.1.89421

The last week of the year has already included a bunch of important mission fixes from our content update from the weekend, and even some back-end changes earlier today to accommodate some added functionality we're looking to bring in the near future.

Version: 1.1.1.89421

  • Added support for displaying more than three characters on character select (although the 3 character slot-limit remains).
  • Fixed several issues with enemy spawns on some missions after resuming a saved prospect.
  • Fixed issue where Cargo Ships on Stockpile mission would sometimes not render correctly.
  • Fixed visual issue with Buffalo swim animation.
  • Fixed issue with incorrect briefing images on prospect selection screen.
  • Added Exotics nodes to a couple of missions that were missing them.
  • Added some additional Prompts to the Spirit Level: Survey Missions to help with Beacon placement
  • Fixed out-of-bounds start locations on some missions.
  • Fixed even more instances of spoil rates not being calculated correctly, or the UI not correctly displaying spoil time.
  • Fixed issue allowing people to duplicate crops from crop plots.
  • Fixed issue where growth speed modifiers were not correctly applied to crop plots.

