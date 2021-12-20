Hotfix Version: 1.1.1.89421

The last week of the year has already included a bunch of important mission fixes from our content update from the weekend, and even some back-end changes earlier today to accommodate some added functionality we're looking to bring in the near future.
Version: 1.1.1.89421
- Added support for displaying more than three characters on character select (although the 3 character slot-limit remains).
- Fixed several issues with enemy spawns on some missions after resuming a saved prospect.
- Fixed issue where Cargo Ships on Stockpile mission would sometimes not render correctly.
- Fixed visual issue with Buffalo swim animation.
- Fixed issue with incorrect briefing images on prospect selection screen.
- Added Exotics nodes to a couple of missions that were missing them.
- Added some additional Prompts to the Spirit Level: Survey Missions to help with Beacon placement
- Fixed out-of-bounds start locations on some missions.
- Fixed even more instances of spoil rates not being calculated correctly, or the UI not correctly displaying spoil time.
- Fixed issue allowing people to duplicate crops from crop plots.
- Fixed issue where growth speed modifiers were not correctly applied to crop plots.
