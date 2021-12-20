Spiral Clicker 0.37 is out

The new version of spiral clicker is here, with one new character, Boomer, who can be acquired through the first minigame in the new special area. Still haven't finished getting the assets for the third minigame for that area but hopefully I will have it soon.

Here's all that's new in this version of the game:

Boomer added to game.

5 CGs added for Boomer.

Barn scene added for Katelyn.

Barn scene added for Janis.

Barn scene added for Candice.

Barn scene added for Clara.

