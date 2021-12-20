Fix the problem of incorrect room hiding after using shortcut portal
Repair the problem that the room is hidden wrongly after using detachment jam.
Repair the problem of incorrect orientation of mortar barrel.
Repair the problem that part of the initial room of the castle is outside the wall.
Repair the problem that the musket shooting no longer triggers the general attack and surprise when it is loaded.
Modify the camera visibility range of Kingdom and Purgatory scenes to reduce performance consumption.
Optimize the scene to enable static batching to reduce performance consumption
Optimize model material settings to reduce performance consumption
Never Return update for 20 December 2021
Update v7.34
