v1.0.2.0 Fixes

Fixes:
- You now always gain 100 EXP for playing a game. A feedback message is now displayed in the chat.
- /dnd to disable pms.
- Friends list was showing several blinking requests from yourself. We’ve repaired the links to the original inviter and fixed the underlying issue that was causing this.
- Slightly tightened the matchmaking queue - your opponents will have have closer Estimated MMRs to your Party’s now.
- After playing a game the Play Panel will now automatically open by default to the Quick Play screen when going back into the Lobby.
- A queue timer has been added while searching for a game. We’re continuing to monitor issues where players are “stuck” in queue and are attempting several fixes for this. If you’ve been stuck in queue for a long time we’ve added a temporary feedback message to spread awareness of this ongoing issue.
- Implemented two fixes for a low FPS spike when hovering over enemies/allies. If for some reason the fix doesn’t work we’ve added an option to completely disable CURSOR_HIGHLIGHTING in steamapps/common/arenaofkings/options.json.
- Spam filter added for chat messages. Spamming chat will get you kicked, and eventually temporarily banned.
- We’ve temporarily disabled scrolling up/down in chat while we continue our investigation of a crash in the feature.
- Added feedback text when attempting to loot an item on the ground that is not reserved to you.
- Added a display message in the store regarding game editions.
- Fixed a freeze crash while in the lobby.
- Fixed several outdated tooltips.
