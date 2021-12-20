 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arena of Kings update for 20 December 2021

v1.0.2.0 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7912066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • You now always gain 100 EXP for playing a game. A feedback message is now displayed in the chat.
  • /dnd to disable pms.
  • Friends list was showing several blinking requests from yourself. We’ve repaired the links to the original inviter and fixed the underlying issue that was causing this.
  • Slightly tightened the matchmaking queue - your opponents will have have closer Estimated MMRs to your Party’s now.
  • After playing a game the Play Panel will now automatically open by default to the Quick Play screen when going back into the Lobby.
  • A queue timer has been added while searching for a game. We’re continuing to monitor issues where players are “stuck” in queue and are attempting several fixes for this. If you’ve been stuck in queue for a long time we’ve added a temporary feedback message to spread awareness of this ongoing issue.
  • Implemented two fixes for a low FPS spike when hovering over enemies/allies. If for some reason the fix doesn’t work we’ve added an option to completely disable CURSOR_HIGHLIGHTING in steamapps/common/arenaofkings/options.json.
  • Spam filter added for chat messages. Spamming chat will get you kicked, and eventually temporarily banned.
  • We’ve temporarily disabled scrolling up/down in chat while we continue our investigation of a crash in the feature.
  • Added feedback text when attempting to loot an item on the ground that is not reserved to you.
  • Added a display message in the store regarding game editions.
  • Fixed a freeze crash while in the lobby.
  • Fixed several outdated tooltips.

Changed files in this update

Arena of Kings Content Depot 1686821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.