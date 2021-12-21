Neon Abyss content update 1.4.6 - Winter Update

Abyssonauts!
We have another brand-new update for you to sink your teeth into this holiday season. Get a look at what's included:
Features:
-
A new hidden boss for Ticket -2 special level
-
A new boss: God of Trolls, the infamous vibranium balls are coming back to haunt you again!
-
New Cheat codes, for Immortal Soul items
-
6 New weapons, including melee and ranged:
- BUTTERFLY BLADE
- OLD HUNTER
- GOLDEN SPIRIT
- NEW TYPE
- DAYDREAM
- STARDUST
As usual, thanks for your continued support and feedback.
Changed files in this update