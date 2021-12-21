 Skip to content

Neon Abyss update for 21 December 2021

Neon Abyss content update 1.4.6 - Winter Update

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Abyssonauts!

We have another brand-new update for you to sink your teeth into this holiday season. Get a look at what's included:

Features:

  • A new hidden boss for Ticket -2 special level

  • A new boss: God of Trolls, the infamous vibranium balls are coming back to haunt you again!

  • New Cheat codes, for Immortal Soul items

  • 6 New weapons, including melee and ranged:

    • BUTTERFLY BLADE
    • OLD HUNTER
    • GOLDEN SPIRIT
    • NEW TYPE
    • DAYDREAM
    • STARDUST

As usual, thanks for your continued support and feedback.

