1st Anniversary - Update v0.28

G'day Scrappers! Thank you all for being so patient with this update and all the support is greatly appreciated! Stay awesome all!

It has almost been 1 Year that Scrapping Simulator became active on Steam and a lot has changed in the game since then, all thanks to an amazing community that have helped the game grow and providing great feedback. I have added some before and after photos to showcase the progress with the game.

Main Menu Before/After:



eWaste Before:



eWaste After:



Outside After (Before was non-existent):



POTENTIAL SAVE CORRUPTION

Though there has been multiple tests with a handful of old saves with minimal issues, there is still some potential for your save file to become corrupted due to the large changes that have been made to the core of eWaste objects. I have found the best way to minimize the risk of losing your save data is to Scrap or Sell every eWaste Object you own before updating to v0.28 and do not accept/pickup anymore unless you intend to scrap them, make sure your game is saved with no lingering eWaste Items (Ingots and other items are fine, but not eWaste), you can then update to v0.28 with the lowest risk of any corruption happening.

If your game has already updated to v0.28, you will need to opt into the v0.27.7 build branch on Steam, to do this you [Right Click] on Scrapping Simulator and click 'Properties' and then go to the 'BETAS' tab and choose 'v0.27.7' this will begin download the v0.27.7 version of the game, once finished and corrected the save file, you will then need to opt out of the branch by repeating the above but selecting 'none' instead of 'v0.27.7' under betas, this will then begin updating your game back to v0.28.

WARNING: If you have found that your save file has become corrupt or you are missing data/objects from your save file due to the update, DO NOT attempt to save your game, this will permanently erase everything you had and save corrupted and broken data over the top of what could have been salvageable, if you have already attempted the above Risk Reduction method and you are still having problems loading or are missing data, please create a Bug Report using the 2 methods [Discord] or by sending an Email Form via our [Website], doing this we can either adjust the game to allow your save to load or modify your save file to work with the game, which in theory should keep all your data.