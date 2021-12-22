 Skip to content

RPG Maker MZ update for 22 December 2021

RPG Maker MZ 1.4.2 Patch Notes

Hello RPG Makers!

The latest update, Version 1.4.2 is live! Thank you for using RPG Maker MZ. As always, we appreciate your support! We hope you are enjoying it so far.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix to the plugin manager window not showing up correctly when the Windows scale is set to over 100%
  • Fix to the options getting duplicated on pulldown each time the were open again

How to update your project(s):

  • Create a backup of your project or only its data and js folders. Updating can sometimes cause your project to break so this is for the safety of your hard work!
  • Update your project by going to the Main Tool Bar -> Game -> Update Corescript option.



    Latest Corescript version: 1.4.0

Changed files in this update

RPG Maker MZ windows Content Depot 1096901
  • Loading history…
RPG Maker MZ mac Depot Depot 1096902
  • Loading history…
