0.7.1.8 "Sorry Cody, Yolo" Update

0.7.1.8 Patch Notes
LEVELS
- 3 new floor types added, "luxury trailer", "velvet emporer", and "locker halls"
- All floor types now have an equal chance of generating (they used to have weighted odds for certain rooms)
- If a "dead end floor" is generated, instead of a travel talisman spawning, a random door will be unlocked which the player can pass through. The rest of the floor will then generate. This does not advance the player one floor.
- Giant stretched out floors will no longer spawn. This was due to an error in the code for "room5", the hearthroom/fireplace room. This is now fixed.
- "Cave" floors now have better textures
SPIRITS
- New enemy added, "spirit core", which is very rare
- "Doll" is now alive
- When a spirit is tormenting you but not angered, it no longer appears and zooms around. Instead it causes dust and wind to move around the player, while making noise, influencing doors and other objects.
- Spirits have a lower chance of becoming angered.
- Spirits will now not like to get close to lamps which have been turned on. They can be used to temporarily block the path of a spirit.
TALISMANS
- Talismans are now "thrown down" with an animation and sound
- Dispel talisman secondary attack now affects all enemies, has a higher chance to kill, has new animations and sounds, and has 12 charges.
- Protection talisman secondary attack now affects all enemies, has new animations and sounds, and has 12 charges. Secondary attack has a 5 or 6 second cooldown, when the cooldown is up a sound can be heard.
- Eye talisman now has secondary ability which allows player to get a hint at where the key or door is
- Warp talisman has new graphics
- Object talisman has new light color
- Travel talisman has new light color
OBJECTS
- Flashlight added. 1 in 10 match boxes which spawn have a chance of being a flashlight. There is a 50% chance of a flashlight spawning on floor 1. The flashlight has 5 minutes of battery, which does not drain while turned off. Turning the flashlight on costs 2 seconds worth of battery.
- An easter egg object has been added which will spawn on whatever level the player is on if they play for a long time
OPTIMIZATION
- Shadow distance turned down from 150 to 15, reducing active shadows by up to 66%.
- Light map size reduced from 512 to 256
- Light cascades reduced from 4 to 2
MISC
- 7 new songs added. 2 wandering alone songs, 5 chase songs
- Random flies, random dust, and random wind detail particles added
- New easter egg and achievement for finding it called "Clarity"
- Hyperventilating sound effect added when player is under stress
- New sound when glowing spirits are done (not ear splittingly loud anymore)
- New TV sounds, now randomized pitch
- Thunderstorm effect added to some floors
- Many NPC dialogs replaced
- Random bugfixes in dialog
- Probably more
- Good night
