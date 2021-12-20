 Skip to content

Riflestorm Playtest update for 20 December 2021

Update v0.6.2 - Fixes and Gadget Changes

Build 7911864

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bayonet / Red dot sight works for each soldier.
  • Some high threat enemies weakened.
  • Dark Sapphire adds speed for any ailment.
  • Bandage works on first ailment.
  • Emerald / clay brick weakened.
  • Added scavenger kit.
  • Fixes some map spawn issues.
  • Fixes tooltip positioning.
  • Fixes status bar hit box.
  • Fixes some event bugs.

