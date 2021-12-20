- Bayonet / Red dot sight works for each soldier.
- Some high threat enemies weakened.
- Dark Sapphire adds speed for any ailment.
- Bandage works on first ailment.
- Emerald / clay brick weakened.
- Added scavenger kit.
- Fixes some map spawn issues.
- Fixes tooltip positioning.
- Fixes status bar hit box.
- Fixes some event bugs.
Riflestorm Playtest update for 20 December 2021
Update v0.6.2 - Fixes and Gadget Changes
