Added banners to the main menu welcoming newcomers and highlighting upcoming features
Banners change after each lesson :)
After completing Lesson 4 a banner will appear with a request for you to take a survey and give us feedback on the app! We take all your input to heart and it really helps drive where we go next, so when you see the opportunity to do the survey, please do, it helps a lot! :)
Happy meditating!
ZenVR update for 20 December 2021
Banners and Survey Update!
