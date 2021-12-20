Back Into The Swing Of Things: Part 2

Functionality
- The number of "Weapon Broken" messages has been reduced.
- Whenever a boss/dungeon is defeated/complete, a couple of warp pads appear in the Overworld that allow a player to quickly warp from the boss level back to the start of the dungeon. This addition excludes The Road as there is something similar in place to account for its unique dungeon level select.
Overworld
- Added midway save points to The Dump, The Slums, and The Tower.
- Added an NPC talking about the warp pads in Meals Unlimited.
Dungeons
- The Enemy holding the Floor Key will have a different icon on the UI (a dark orange diamond/rhombus).
- Dungeon chests with key items (region keys, map, monster crystal, floor key) will have a different icon on the UI (a yellow green diamond/rhombus).
Other
- The "Your Show Has Been Cancelled" scene in game is now skippable (after 4 seconds). Added a UI hint for this.
- Reduced total waiting time in the "Your Show Has Been Cancelled" scene in game from 20s to 16s.
- The "Your Show Has Been Cancelled" scene in game no longer has the black border around the TV static.
- SavePoints now use the AudioManagers for playing audio instead of an AudioSource component.
Changed files in this update