Update 2021/12/20

Updates
- Temporary solution to the problem of the screen appearing dark when casting the spells "Brightness" and "Magic Light" in some environments.
- Changed the cursor to hover over the identify after the "Collect Uncertain Items" command.
- Changed the initial cursor placement for the "Fixed Enemy 3" event type.
Fixes
- In some environments, it was not possible to enter a space when typing on the keyboard.
- In some scenarios, magic effects could be applied to items that were not originally supported by the store.
- After an event involving movement, the surrounding scenery was not being updated correctly.
- Corrected processing of portrait HP and priority of death again.
- The level-up mark in the party window was incorrect for certain UI modes and resolutions.
Changed files in this update