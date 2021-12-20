 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 20 December 2021

Update 2021/12/20

Updates

  • Temporary solution to the problem of the screen appearing dark when casting the spells "Brightness" and "Magic Light" in some environments.
  • Changed the cursor to hover over the identify after the "Collect Uncertain Items" command.
  • Changed the initial cursor placement for the "Fixed Enemy 3" event type.

Fixes

  • In some environments, it was not possible to enter a space when typing on the keyboard.
  • In some scenarios, magic effects could be applied to items that were not originally supported by the store.
  • After an event involving movement, the surrounding scenery was not being updated correctly.
  • Corrected processing of portrait HP and priority of death again.
  • The level-up mark in the party window was incorrect for certain UI modes and resolutions.

