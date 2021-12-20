Update 1.2.1

Gameplay
Spell Rebalance
- Fireball manacost increased from 35 to 50.
- Barrage damage decreased from 25 to 23 per projectile.
- Lightning damage increased from 3 to 4.
- Base damage of a ball is 10. +20 damage for each next thunderball.
Added new VFX when player is being affected by HP-division.
Reworked thunderball to lightning spell, which flies to the nearest enemy while a player attacks anything with lightning spell. The longer player attacks, the bigger damage will deal each next thunderball.
Bugfix
- Fixed a bug where spells didn't require any mana to be casted.
- (Probably) Fixed a bug where hands on 8-9 phases sometimes stopped any actions.
- Important: if you encounter this bug in any form on any phase (hands stand still or don't attack for more than 20 seconds) and it is obviously abnormal behaviour, please report it to the bug report section. Describing steps to reproduce this issue would significantly help to resolve this problem.
- (Probably) Fixed a bug which caused infinite hp.
- Important: please report any cases of infinite hp to the bug report section. Steps for reproduction are not necessary, but would help a lot.
- Fixed a bug where Hands of Infinity could destroy platform while being dead.
- Fixed a bug where pickup could land inside island's mountains.
- Fixed a bug when unpressing sprint button didn't cause the character to move with normal speed.
- Fixed a bug where the ring on the wand could disappear after ending of the ultimate spell.
- Fixed a bug when platform could remove even after death of a corresponding Hand of Infinity.
- Fixed a bug when a player could get HP-division even after death of a corresponding Hand of Infinity (HP version).
- Fixed a bug which caused Mage, Mousebreaker and Combo achievements to complete even if conditions are not met.
- Fixed a bug which caused Obama's eye beams sound effect on Phase 4 not to fade out when head HP is zero.
