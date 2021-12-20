- Fixed wrong genre on getting health box in Russian narration
- Fixed ramps on hecaton
- Removed black outlines from environment items on Quantana
- Removed black outlines from environment items on Amazo
- Adjusts on start texts on Ibiza
- Adjust GodRay to appear correctly on Isometric and Chase cameras
- Translate the Play button when changing language into the lobby
- Fixed wrong colliders affecting shoots in crossroads
- Fixed invisible obstacles on Canonya tracks 5 and 11
- Fixed shadows on Hecaton track 7
- Adjust on ramps into Ibiza track 5
- Fixed recharge areas on Ibiza
- Fixed freeze vehicle when power drift reaches its maximum
- Adjust on Amazo track 6 to allow power drift after ramp
- Fixed green goo on Atlantis
- Adjust on nitro when jumping over ramps
- Fixed the detour on Atlantis track 8
- Modified to not auto-explode when caught by a tornado
- Reduce the time of tornado keep vehicle cached
- Fixed error tha makes GamePad stopping to working on lobby
OverShoot Battle Race update for 20 December 2021
Update Notes for v1.0.82 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update