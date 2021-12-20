 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 20 December 2021

Update Notes for v1.0.82 version

Update Notes for v1.0.82 version

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed wrong genre on getting health box in Russian narration
  • Fixed ramps on hecaton
  • Removed black outlines from environment items on Quantana
  • Removed black outlines from environment items on Amazo
  • Adjusts on start texts on Ibiza
  • Adjust GodRay to appear correctly on Isometric and Chase cameras
  • Translate the Play button when changing language into the lobby
  • Fixed wrong colliders affecting shoots in crossroads
  • Fixed invisible obstacles on Canonya tracks 5 and 11
  • Fixed shadows on Hecaton track 7
  • Adjust on ramps into Ibiza track 5
  • Fixed recharge areas on Ibiza
  • Fixed freeze vehicle when power drift reaches its maximum
  • Adjust on Amazo track 6 to allow power drift after ramp
  • Fixed green goo on Atlantis
  • Adjust on nitro when jumping over ramps
  • Fixed the detour on Atlantis track 8
  • Modified to not auto-explode when caught by a tornado
  • Reduce the time of tornado keep vehicle cached
  • Fixed error tha makes GamePad stopping to working on lobby

