XSOverlay update for 20 December 2021

Build 558 Changelog

Build 558 Changelog · Last edited by Wendy

CHANGES TO EXISTING FEATURES

  • Changed: Accent color will now effect the tint of both dark mode and light mode primary colors.

  • Changed: Updated look of Window Selection and Monitor Selection menus.

  • Changed: You can now click and hold / drag to scroll in menus. (Not on captures, yet.)

  • Changed: Updated Capture API.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed: Korean keyboard would just load the US Qwerty Standard layout.

  • Fixed: Changing your theme to light mode would break the keyboard until it was re-opened.

  • Fixed: Changing any settings with sliders in the settings menu would not update the setting until the settings menu was closed.

  • Fixed: Mouse cursor would show on window captures that you weren't trying to interact with if the windows were overlapping on the desktop.

  • Fixed: Clicking a dropdown selection will no longer click things behind it.

  • Fixed: Changing from a custom wrist theme to "None" will not properly reset the clock color.

  • Fixed: Error that would occasionally be thrown about NaN scaling with a window capture.

Changed depots in privatebeta branch

XSOverlay [BETA] Depot 1173512
