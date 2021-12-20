Build 558 Changelog

CHANGES TO EXISTING FEATURES
-
Changed: Accent color will now effect the tint of both dark mode and light mode primary colors.
-
Changed: Updated look of Window Selection and Monitor Selection menus.
-
Changed: You can now click and hold / drag to scroll in menus. (Not on captures, yet.)
-
Changed: Updated Capture API.
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed: Korean keyboard would just load the US Qwerty Standard layout.
-
Fixed: Changing your theme to light mode would break the keyboard until it was re-opened.
-
Fixed: Changing any settings with sliders in the settings menu would not update the setting until the settings menu was closed.
-
Fixed: Mouse cursor would show on window captures that you weren't trying to interact with if the windows were overlapping on the desktop.
-
Fixed: Clicking a dropdown selection will no longer click things behind it.
-
Fixed: Changing from a custom wrist theme to "None" will not properly reset the clock color.
-
Fixed: Error that would occasionally be thrown about NaN scaling with a window capture.
Changed depots in privatebeta branch