Content Update

Update Version 2021.4.12.20

NEW:

The map "To The Village" was added as a new map. It brings three new units into the game.

The map "The Winds Of Winter" has been completely revised. It now fits the difficulty level as the 11th map in the game.

When hovering over the crystals, a tooltip is now displayed that gives information about the use of the crystals.

When the shots of the "Fairy Nymph" arrive, a sound effect is now triggered.

The wolves now have a death animation.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where turrets continued to shoot at the last position of their target even though the target was already destroyed.

Fixed a bug where the chat on the map "Burbenog Homage" was not displayed.

Fixed a bug where the spawn window could be closed and the cooldowns no longer worked.

Balance:

The ability "Silence" was adapted. Its duration has been increased from 3.5 to 5 seconds, its cooldown reduced from 30 to 10 seconds and its cost increased from 25 to 35 mana.

Caterpillar units now cause the player to lose 5 lives instead of 1.

Changes:

The minimum number of players for the Burbenog Homage map has been set to 1. It can now also be played alone. Due to its design, this is also possible without further ado.

The sound effects of the "Tesla" and the "Crystal" Tower have been adjusted (falloff). This means that the further away the camera is, the quieter the sound.

The default setting for the Arcance Tower has been changed. The property "ResetAfterShoot" is now preselected. This means that the Arcance Tower searches for a new target after each shot. This is especially important for the Arcane Tower, as its projectiles have a slow flight speed and therefore often fly into empty space. Because the target has already been destroyed.

What comes next?

_I would like to improve accessibility in the game next. That means a tutorial in the game that teaches the player all the core elements of the game.

I also want to expand the multiplayer mode. A new mode similar to the Warcraft 3 map "Wintermaul" is being considered._

I wish you all happy holidays

Greetings Sascha