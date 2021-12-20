0.10.0.9 and 0.10.0.10 Beta Hotfixes

Hey gang,

Thanks to the community's vigilant bug hunting I was quickly made aware of some issues I overlooked for 0.10.0.8. I just uploaded 0.10.0.10, but had also put out a small patch on Friday (0.10.0.9). Here are the notes for the two of them:

0.10.0.9 Fixes:

-Fodder now requires cooking instead of tame animal skill to make.

-Fixed a bug where the auto-job for well water wasn't appearing.

-Fixed a bug where it looks like you can equip items to Void Woken when you can't.

-Save/load issue related to some attack data not being present after the new version change.

-Fixed a bug where the stoneleaf bag job option wasn't available.

0.10.0.10 Fixes:

-Fixed a bug where the delete owner group btn wasn't visible.

-Added tome counts to the Saga window.

-The Void Stabilizer now requires a Void Crystal instead of a Iron Ingot to be built.

-The Void Catalyst now requires Arcane Dust instead of a Bronze Ingot to be built.

-Fixed a bug where plants couldn't be removed with the Clear/Remove job.

-Fixed a bug where item stats would stack if two of the same item were equpped in two different hand slots. i.e., 2 tomes of war, one in the left hand slot, one in the right hand slot.

-Fixed a bug where items were not being added to rooms if the stockpile had no item category specified.

Thanks! Hope you all had a great weekend. :)

Waylon