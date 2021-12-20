0.10.0.9 and 0.10.0.10 Beta Hotfixes

Hey gang,
Thanks to the community's vigilant bug hunting I was quickly made aware of some issues I overlooked for 0.10.0.8. I just uploaded 0.10.0.10, but had also put out a small patch on Friday (0.10.0.9). Here are the notes for the two of them:
0.10.0.9 Fixes:
-Fodder now requires cooking instead of tame animal skill to make.
-Fixed a bug where the auto-job for well water wasn't appearing.
-Fixed a bug where it looks like you can equip items to Void Woken when you can't.
-Save/load issue related to some attack data not being present after the new version change.
-Fixed a bug where the stoneleaf bag job option wasn't available.
0.10.0.10 Fixes:
-Fixed a bug where the delete owner group btn wasn't visible.
-Added tome counts to the Saga window.
-The Void Stabilizer now requires a Void Crystal instead of a Iron Ingot to be built.
-The Void Catalyst now requires Arcane Dust instead of a Bronze Ingot to be built.
-Fixed a bug where plants couldn't be removed with the Clear/Remove job.
-Fixed a bug where item stats would stack if two of the same item were equpped in two different hand slots. i.e., 2 tomes of war, one in the left hand slot, one in the right hand slot.
-Fixed a bug where items were not being added to rooms if the stockpile had no item category specified.
Thanks! Hope you all had a great weekend. :)
Waylon
Changed depots in beta branch