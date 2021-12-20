Hello Everyone,
The first season "WINTER" has been added to the TOURNAMENTS.
The WINTER season has specific food to cut and own gameplay and a global Steam leaderboard. :D
Enjoy the Winter Season!
3DM
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello Everyone,
The first season "WINTER" has been added to the TOURNAMENTS.
The WINTER season has specific food to cut and own gameplay and a global Steam leaderboard. :D
Enjoy the Winter Season!
3DM
Changed files in this update