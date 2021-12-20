 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DESKTOP MONKEY update for 20 December 2021

WINTER SEASON

Share · View all patches · Build 7911226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

The first season "WINTER" has been added to the TOURNAMENTS.

The WINTER season has specific food to cut and own gameplay and a global Steam leaderboard. :D

Enjoy the Winter Season!

3DM

Changed files in this update

DESKTOP MONKEY Content Depot 1773331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.