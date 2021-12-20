 Skip to content

Eraser update for 20 December 2021

Stat Tracking Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Your best solo time and number of solo completions in both Standard and Hard Mode are now recorded and visible from the main menu!

This update also fixes nametags in multiplayer (I accidentally broke those with the dark mode update, woops!)

Changed files in this update

Eraser Content Depot 1819571
