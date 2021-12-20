121921 Shield Cat Build

Howdy! Coming at you with one last patch build before I start adding new features! I've been taking a bit of a break from the game to work on art and whatnot, so I've been using this time to mainly focus on small bug fixes (this means any bugs you find now will take a while before I patch them, but I'm confident this build is pretty nice.)

Here are the changes:

===== NEW =====

The game will now pause when you open the Steam Overlay (only works if you could pause anyways at that point, as it just opens the pause menu.)

===== CHANGED =====

The cycling order of the text speed options has been reversed for better clarity.

The interactable "shine" animation has been adjusted to be less distracting and more evenly distributed.

Adjusted stereo/surround sound positioning and separation.

===== BUG FIXES =====