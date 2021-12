Share · View all patches · Build 7911082 · Last edited 20 December 2021 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

!!! Please UNINSTALL the game completely and then install it again !!!

We are releasing a major update to the Pornocrates game.

Some important levels were created.

More serious bugs were fixed.

The game gained an introductory level

In the Main Menu, there is a link to the "Diary of Pornocrates",

This game is still Early Access.

A definitive Update will be released in January 2022.

Our hope is to have the game complete by early 2022.