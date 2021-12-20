Beta 1.1.2

This update offers gameplay changes, various quality of life improvements, and bug fixes.
- Slightly decreased foot/kick hitbox size. This is to hopefully make both dribbling and defending more skillful.
- Increased head hitbox size
- Added gk deflections when standing.
- Increased kick power by about 10%. This should hopefully encourage more passing play and buff shooting a bit. This also effects dribbling and juggling power.
- Slightly increase gravity of the ball.
- Added captains. This replaces the kit voting system. Captains control the team kits. Also improved UI for voting and swapping with another player.
- Added new icons next to players names for hosts, captains, yellow cards, and red cards.
- Changed gk catch indicator position and image. Now has an image of gk gloves to the left of the kick bar. Should be much more visible this way.
- Added icon next to the kickbar to show if you have a yellow card or not.
- Changed matchmaking to quickplay. Now instead of waiting in the main menu, it will put you and your party into a server. If one already exists, it will join it, if not it will create a new server. This may not fix long wait times, but this way people can practice while waiting.
- Improved the match summary menu. It now shows a full team of players, and also shows various stats for each team.
- Stat tracking and achievements work in custom lobbies now. Regulation requires minimum of 4 players per team, 3v3 requires at least 2 per team. Matches with single keeper do not track stats for the goalkeeper.
- Added mechanic where if the ball hits a player, it will apply an impulse to slow down the ball. This will hopefully make controlling the ball with the players body a lot better, while still feeling natural and somewhat random.
- Changed throw ins to not allow teammates so close to the throw in spot. This will stop players dropping the ball for teammates in the safe area on throw ins. To balance this, throw in power is increased significantly.
- Added mechanic that pushes opposing players out of the penalty box when the goalkeeper catches the ball and puts a shield up to prevent players abusing the goalkeeper trying to distribute the ball.
- Fixed away gk uniform not working correctly in My Team menu.
- Fixed chat not displaying custom team names and colors.
- Fixed match summary not displaying custom teams.
- Fixed ball halo not setting for spawned balls.
- Fixed corner flags and offsides lines not using custom team colors.
