121921 Shield Cat Build

Howdy! Coming at you with one last patch build before I start adding new features! I've been taking a bit of a break from the game to work on art and whatnot, so I've been using this time to mainly focus on small bug fixes (this means any bugs you find now will take a while before I patch them, but I'm confident this build is pretty nice.)
Here are the changes:
===== NEW =====
- The game will now pause when you open the Steam Overlay (only works if you could pause anyways at that point, as it just opens the pause menu.)
===== CHANGED =====
- The cycling order of the text speed options has been reversed for better clarity.
- The interactable "shine" animation has been adjusted to be less distracting and more evenly distributed.
- Adjusted stereo/surround sound positioning and separation.
===== BUG FIXES =====
- Fixed a bug introduced by a bug fix involving not being able to talk to NPCs from behind walls.
- Fixed a bug where screen shaking did not happen if retro filters were enabled.
- Fixed a bug where going into one secret area would also reveal the location of a nearby secret area (the entrance method to one of them was changed.)
- Fixed inconsistencies in cycling windowed resolutions.
- Fixed some missing sound effects in certain rooms.
- Fixed a bug where loading into the game would cause the loading screen to draw strangely.
- Fixed a bug where a lever which had been activated in a previous run of the game would play the "puzzle solved" jingle if you hit it again on the next visit.
- Fixed a bug where Pretty Petals and Health Fish did not flicker properly when they were about to despawn.
- Fixed a bug where rather old save files wouldn't load into the current version of the game.
Changed files in this update