Beta 8.1.0 - Mod Support!

Happy Holidays, Billies!

The main focus of this update is mod support. In order to add this, I had to reengineer a pretty big chunk of the game. I'm not sure why I thought it would take any less time than it did, but, as these things go, of course it did not! I've hopefully eradicated most of the remaining bugs, but I'm sure there are still some strays. I'll be keeping an eye out of those.

So how does modding work? Well, now most of the attributes for units, weapons, buildings, and factions can be edited in plain text. If you want to edit any of those for the core game, jump to the game's install folder (eg C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\There Will Be Ink) and then into the appropriately named folders. To avoid changes being overwritten, copy any files you want to change over to the folders of the same name in your local app data folder (%localappdata%\ThereWillBeInk). There will also be a _template.* file in each of those to explain what all the fields mean, so you can get adding your own Units/Weapons/etc. Art(.png) and sound(.ogg) assets go in the "Assets" subfolder at those locations, and samples can be found in the game's install folder.

What is handy about this system is that anything dropped into those folders will be automatically plugged into the Map Editor, Quick Battle, and Campaign Generator. It is probably possible to break the game in a few ways by modding, so please let me know (on Discord, email, telegram, etc) if you run into any issues or see any bugs. I'll be keeping an eye out as well. There are plans to improve and expand the modding system over time, but there you have it to start.

Outside of that there have been some other smaller changes and several fixes. Check out the change log below for more info.

Also, Jolly Edition is live right now until the end of the month. Cheerio!

New Features & Content

Mod support!

All of the game's units, weapons, buildings, and factions are now loaded from text

User-created assets can be added using text files, images, and sounds

New, modular system is plugged into main game, Map Editor, Quick Battle, and Campaign Generator

Changes & Enhancements

Mission tags now properly display icons for units for both sides, and only those units in the mission

Slightly reduced aim error of Assault rifle

Reduced Assault rifle stamina cost per shot

Various other tweaks to units and weapons

CamGen: Top tier units appear slightly sooner in campaign

Weapons can be set to spawn units on firing (Modding only)

Paratroopers now default to lowest tier unit of a faction (eg Alt drops Alt Rifle as paratroopers)

Reduced Engineer spawn time

Jolly Edition (JE): Adjusted snowballs to be more visible on new-style snow levels

JE: Sunny & Cloudy weather now have snow on ground but no snow falling

JE: Restored lightning in Stormy weather

JE: Rivers are not frozen except in Snowy weather

JE: Tanks now shoot snowballs

CamGen: Tanks are no longer official units of Base & Alt factions (need to be reworked)

Bug Fixes