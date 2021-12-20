Fixed error displaying Cup fixtures without a result score
Changed club info display from highest Cup round to number of clubs in Cup round
Fixed dashboard match buttons flashing visible before hiding
Blackout Rugby update for 20 December 2021
0.500.4
