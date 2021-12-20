 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 20 December 2021

0.500.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7911053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed error displaying Cup fixtures without a result score

Changed club info display from highest Cup round to number of clubs in Cup round

Fixed dashboard match buttons flashing visible before hiding

