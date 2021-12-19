Patch Notes for 0.82 (19th December 2021)

Dear TWG Player(s), thank you for your patience (if you have indeed, been waiting for an update)- unfortunately, the Developer's PC received something of a similar treatment the actual character in TWG received, so the updates had to be put on a pause.

Either way, the 0.82 Update has finally (about time!) arrived. Let's dive into it, shall we?

Since the new "level 3" system has been introduced to a whooping One upgrade, we saw no complaints about it- and have safely assumed, that it would be better to introduce the same level 3 bonus to other upgrades too. So, there we go:

From now, starting at level 3 of Velocity, when you hold down Shift- smacking into walls grants the character additional physical suffering points. Ouchie.

From now, starting at level 3 of Bombs, they basically automatically seek out the Body of the Character (why not Head? Because our dev-character simply did not implement headshots in their game, but I regret nothing. Additionally, he hardly used that organ anyways).

Aaand, we finally managed to implement the Fullscreen (thanks to all the comments and suggestions in Steam forums and reviews- You can now press F8 to Enter/Exit fullscreen).

Pst, by the way, you can actually now press F8 to Enter/Exit fullscreen.

Oh also, did I tell you, that you can now press F8 to Enter/Exit fullscreen? OKK, Just thought I'd make it clear.

Apart from that, we removed the option to Maximize the Window, since it's become quite redundant due to update above.

P.s. by "we" the developer(s) mean(s) a whooping of 1 developer, who keeps working on the product. Yikes.