Patch 0.4.0 - Holiday Update!
New Features!
-Danger Levels! Harder difficulty modes for continued play after beating the game once! Currently, only danger level 1 is in-game, more to be added soon....
-Steam Achievements! Who doesn't like achievements?
-Holiday Elf Skin, Celebrate the holidays with a Santa hat for Elf!
Bug Fixes~!
-Fixed a bug where health stats weren't being added properly after restarting a run
-Fixed a bug with the shop selling the wrong items, or not selling any at all
-Fixed a bug where summon was not casting spells with proper damage
Thank you all for supporting We Are Live, and have a happy holiday!
Ryan | Ventus Games
