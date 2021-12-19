Patch 0.4.0 - Holiday Update!

New Features!

-Danger Levels! Harder difficulty modes for continued play after beating the game once! Currently, only danger level 1 is in-game, more to be added soon....

-Steam Achievements! Who doesn't like achievements?

-Holiday Elf Skin, Celebrate the holidays with a Santa hat for Elf!

Bug Fixes~!

-Fixed a bug where health stats weren't being added properly after restarting a run

-Fixed a bug with the shop selling the wrong items, or not selling any at all

-Fixed a bug where summon was not casting spells with proper damage

Thank you all for supporting We Are Live, and have a happy holiday!

Ryan | Ventus Games