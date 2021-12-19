 Skip to content

靖之元：东海 update for 19 December 2021

20211220 update (patch 009)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that juelin Daxian's dialogue was stuck
  2. Fixed bug of Qianhu village radiation area crash
  3. Add a platform for Dr. Wujing to debate scriptures (after the village head steps down, these people will go to the other bank Flower Club)
  4. Increase the secret toilet of the other bank Flower Club to improve the setting
  5. Add responsive cannon sound
  6. Defeat of the circle fairy of the other shore flower club will reduce the reputation of the other shore flower club
  7. Some texts have been slightly modified to improve the surroundings of blissful building.

Changed files in this update

靖之元：东海 Content Depot 1734641
