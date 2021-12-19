- Fixed the bug that juelin Daxian's dialogue was stuck
- Fixed bug of Qianhu village radiation area crash
- Add a platform for Dr. Wujing to debate scriptures (after the village head steps down, these people will go to the other bank Flower Club)
- Increase the secret toilet of the other bank Flower Club to improve the setting
- Add responsive cannon sound
- Defeat of the circle fairy of the other shore flower club will reduce the reputation of the other shore flower club
- Some texts have been slightly modified to improve the surroundings of blissful building.
靖之元：东海 update for 19 December 2021
20211220 update (patch 009)
