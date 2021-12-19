UPDATE 1.1

ATTENTION ALL STAFF

Due to recent changes in Health and Safety regulations we've made some changes to our offices.

First-aid kits can now be found throughout the workplace - to help reduce the workplace casualty rate.

Our experimental technology is now available to staff for testing.

The new wings of the offices are also open for use (aligning well with the new wings of our mining operation).

Hey guys,

So this is the first content update for Heartless Dark.

I'm calling this one the 'Health and Safety' update.

I've tried to add some things to make the game a bit easier while still requiring careful play, knowledge of systems and a certain amount of luck. I've added a bunch of defensive upgrades which help with maintaining supplies, healing or simply evading enemies or hazards.

I planned to get it out sooner but life has been a whirlwind lately. Rest assured this is the first of several content updates I have in mind.

This thumbnail image is a a story panel from the game.

An illustration by my talented friend Samuel Burnett.

Cheers,

Roarke

NEW CONTENT